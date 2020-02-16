Days of Our Lives Alum Kevin Spirtas' After Forever Now In Second Season

Kevin Spritas

If you're looking for a new LGBTQ digital series with heart and drama to dive into, look no further than After Forever. The series just launched its second season on Amazon Prime.

After Forever stars Kevin Spirtas (ex-Craig, Days of Our Lives) as Brian, who loses his husband Jason (Mitchell Anderson) in the first season. As the "50-ish" Brian puts his life back together, Jason periodically appears to help him focus on his new life and moving on, most notably with his new boyfriend.

The lauded series features a well-rounded, diverse group of characters who muddle through life's tumultuous changes, including relationships, love, and loss, in an often overlooked group . . . the mature gay man.

After Forever won five Daytime Emmys last year, including Outstanding Digital Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Digital Drama Series, and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Spritas co-created the series with playwright Michael Slade. The duo also take on writing duties. After Forever also stars other familiar faces like Colleen Zenk (ex-Barbara, As the World Turns), Anita Gillette, and Mary Beth Peil.

Both seasons feature 8 episodes, which are no longer than 15 minutes each. Watch the trailers for both seasons HERE.