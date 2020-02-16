Sasha Calle, Michael Mealor

The ratings have arrived for the week of February 3-7 and the now defunct impeachment hearings continue to send our sudsers spiraling down the proverbial ratings drain. (Source: Soap Opera Network). However, much like the most talented actors and actresses in daytime, we here at Daytime Confidential like to try and turn s*** into sugar. Let's see how this process goes and get into it . . .

A note: There were so few regularly scheduled episodes during the week of January 27-31, I referenced the week prior (January 20-24) to calculate the week to week differences.

Jason Thompson

The Young and the Restless aired four days this week with no Thursday episode. For the four aired episodes, Y&R averaged 3.485 million viewers per day, which represents a week to week decline of 280,000 viewers and a stroke-inducing loss of just over ONE MILLION VIEWERS year to year. The sugar comes in the form of key demos where Y&R remained #1 in all categories as Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola's (Sasha Calle) marriage crashed and burned, and Billy (Jason Thompson) continued to do whatever it is that Billy is doing.

A note: It does not appear that the 45-minute episode of Y&R which aired Monday was calculated in the Total Viewers numbers.

Matthew Atkinson

The Bold and the Beautiful aired four episodes this week with no Monday episode. For the four aired episodes, B&B averaged 2.886 million viewers per day, which represents a week to week decline of a backslapping 587,000 viewers and a headache-inducing 647,000 viewers year to year. B&B's sugar comes in the form of key demos, where it held on to #2 in each position except women 18-34, barely slipping behind General Hospital to #3, as Sally (Courtney Hope) received a shaky diagnosis from her doctor, and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) continued Thomasing.

A note: It does appear that the 29-minute episode from Thursday counted in the calculation of Total Viewers. If you take that episode out, their average Total Viewers rises by 100,000 to 2.988 million.

Genie Francis

General Hospital aired four episodes this week with no Monday episode. For the four aired episodes, GH averaged 2.069 million viewers per day, which represents a week to week loss of a gasp-worthy 403,000 viewers, but a less shocking decline of 242,000 viewers year to year. GH's sugar is a little more like sucralose as it slid up to #2 in women 18-34 viewers and rating, but slid down to #4 in women 18-49 viewers as the shootout fallout saw Laura (Genie Francis) recovering from a gunshot wound and Carly (Laura Wright) becoming curious about her savior, Brando (Johnny Wactor).

Linsey Godfrey, Paul Telfer

Days of Our Lives aired four episodes this week with no Monday episode. For the four aired episodes, DAYS averaged 1.773 million viewers per day, which represents a week to week loss of 228,000 viewers and an unsettling 452,000 viewers year to year. DAYS got a little sugar by climbing out of the basement to #3 amongst women 18-49, but remained #4 in all other key demos as Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) declared her love for Xander (Paul Telfer) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) stopped brooding for a second to forgive Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

A note: It does appear the 24-minute episode from Thursday counted in the calculation of Total Viewers. If you remove that episode, their average Total Viewers gets a tiny little bump of 10,000 viewers to 1.783 million.

Whew . . . that was way more s*** than sugar and sucralose. I blame the impeachment hearings and hold out hope the numbers will bounce back next week. It would be REALLY interesting to know the app and online viewership numbers for all four soaps, especially DAYS. The NBC sudser airs online whether it runs in its regularly scheduled time slot or not.

We want to know what YOU think. Do these numbers reflect what you saw on your screens? Are you watching on apps or online when the stories don't run in their regularly scheduled time slot? Sound off in the comments!