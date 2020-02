The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Liam Is Hot to Expose Thomas

Scott Clifton

Liam's (Scott Clifton) juices are a-flowin' on The Bold and the Beautiful. He is all about putting Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) good-goods out into the universe.

First, he takes a shot at Zoe (Kiara Barnes), then he tries with Hope (Annika Noelle). Let's not forget that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is luring around with her own opinion.

At the end of the day, who will believe a word the waffler says?

Watch the new B&B promo below: