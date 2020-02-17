Days of Our Lives Promo: Ciara Swings a Bigger Bat Than Rafe

Victoria Konefal, Robert Scott Wilson

When it comes to swinging bats, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) owns the universe on Days of Our Lives. She takes control when her former step daddy Rafe (Galen Gering) interferes with her plans to keep escapee boyfriend Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) under wraps.

Sister Lani (Sal Stowers) appears at Eli (Lamon Archey) and Gabi's (Camila Banus) wedding, hoping to derail an unholy union.

In other news, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) stands firm in her belief that Steve (Stephen Nichols) can emerge from Stefano if she pleads hard enough.

Bill Horton's death upends Salem and Abigail (Kate Mansi) wants to honor him without Chad (Billy Flynn).

Watch the new DAYS promos below: