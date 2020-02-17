Ryan Carnes, Parry Shen

A self-righteous firestorm is about to be unleashed on General Hospital. Brad (Parry Shen) and Lucas (Ryan Carnes) had a promising future as parents, but in a twist of fate, their baby died. Then, an angel named Nelle (Chloe Lanier) appeared and gave them another chance.

Meanwhile in Corinthi Land, a father (Chad Duell) mourned his loss. Now, Lucas' suppressed memories could upend everything he ever wanted for himself, whilst unleashing fury from his sister's (Laura Wright) side of the family.

Are you ready for the flood of memories to wash Brad and Nelle out of Port Charles? Watch the new GH promo below: