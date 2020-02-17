The Young and the Restless Promo: Don't Count Victor Out . . . You Got That?

Eric Braeden

Where were you 40 years ago? Get ready for a milestone on The Young and the Restless. Victor (Eric Braeden) is always at his best when he rolls over his arch rival Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman).

At the end of the day, it's all about family . . . Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nicholas (Joshua Morrow), Abby (Melissa Ordway), and even the wayward Adam (Mark Grossman).

Victor started out as an orphan, but transformed himself into Genoa City's billionaire mogul powerhouse.

Watch the promo to celebrate Y&R's iconic character below: