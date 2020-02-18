DC #954: Licensed to Kill

DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Ashley Jones returns to The Bold and the Beautiful. More people find out about Sally's impending doom.

Galen Gering confirms he's leaving Days of Our Lives. DAYS fans were shocked when it was revealed that Chandler Massey and Freddy Smith Jr. are exiting the NBC soap. John is rescued. Gabi prepares to get married.

Valentine isn't a Cassadine on General Hospital. Is he the person buying up ELQ stock that Tracy is worried about? Brad and Lucas decide to leave Port Charles.

Billy has a death wish on The Young and the Restless. Should Y&R pull a "Jason Morgan" on Billy and have him forget everything so the character can be reset? Kyle and Lola are over.

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

