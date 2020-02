One Life to Live Alums Melissa and David Fumero Welcome Second Son

Love was in the air for Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana, One Life to Live) and husband David Fumero (ex-Cristian, OLTL) this Valentine's Day. The expectant couple welcomed their second child, son Axel, on Feb. 14.

The Brooklyn 99 actress shared on Twitter:

The Fumeros' first son, Enzo, will turn four in March. Congrats to the happy family!