The Price is Right Presses Pause on Production This Week

The Price Is Right

After the tragic killing of host Drew Carey's ex-fiancée, Dr. Amie Harwick, The Price is Right temporarily halted production this week. TMZ reports that ticketholders scheduled to attend Tuesday and Wednesday's tapings were informed of the news Monday morning.

In a statement, Carey said:

Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.

On Saturday morning, Harwick's ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested on suspicion of murder.