The Young and the Restless' Thad Luckinbill to Adapt P.S. I Love You Sequel into Film

Steven Bergman Photography

Thad Luckinbill (ex-J.T., The Young and the Restless) continues to go from strength to strength. The soap star-turned-movie producer has worked on the likes of La La Land and an upcoming Korean War film; now, he's turning his talents to the book Postscript, the newly released sequel to Cecelia Ahern's novel P.S. I Love You.

Per Deadline, the 2004 book P.S. I Love You was adapted into a 2007 film starring Hilary Swank. In that book and film, Swank stars as Holly, whose life transforms when her dying husband leaves letters to help her move on in life. Swank will return for Postscript's adaptation.

Ahern shared on Instagram:

Postscript kicks off seven years after Holly is widowed and she begins sharing the stories of the letters on a podcast. Listeners soon want to replicate her late husband's actions of leaving letters for their loved ones. She's spent so much time trying to heal, so how will Holly manage these emotional requests?

Luckinbill will produce, alongside brother Trent and Molly Smith, in the name of their Black Label Media, teaming up with Alcon Entertainment's Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson.