WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Celebrates Game of Games' Fourth Season Renewal

NBC has renewed Ellen's Game of Games for a fourth season, Ellen DeGeneres announced on her talk show Feb. 18. EGoG was the number-one game show in primetime last season, according to Deadline.

DeGeneres stated:

I’m so excited. I love this show so much. It makes me so happy. I love games. It combines all my favorite things: prizes and surprises. I’m sure you’ve seen it, but if you haven’t, you’ve been missing out.

To celebrate the announcement, DeGeneres invited fans to play the "Danger Word" game. Watch the shenanigans ensue below.