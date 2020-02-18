WATCH: The Real Rings in 1000 Episodes with Ellen DeGeneres!
Congrats are in order for The Real! The talk show celebrated its one thousandth episode on Monday, Feb. 18, with the help of a very special guest: Ellen DeGeneres!
Adrienne Bailon Houghton expressed gratitude for the show's fans, reflecting, per People:
We really are the show that people doubted for a really long time. They never thought that a show like ours, that represents women of color and women in general, would make it to the 1000th episode.
DeGeneres popped in and praised the ladies for their hard work:
It’s hard to have a talk show work and last. And number one, it’s about the chemistry, it’s about the content, it’s about what you bring the people, and y’all have that.
Loni Love gave a shout-out to a former co-host, per OK!:
We also want to say something. I want to say: Tamar Braxton, you are still our sister. This is your 1,000th episode too.
Talk show queen Oprah Winfrey also delivered a special message for The Real.
Watch the celebration below.