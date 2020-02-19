HBO Max Unleashes Gossip Girl Reboot Promo, But Will Blake Lively Sign On?

The CW

HBO Max is getting ready to unleash Gossip Girl 2.0 on the world. Eric Eidelstein, a writer for the series, shared a sleek new ad campaign on Twitter:

The Cut asked a very good question: In a show all about New York fashionistas donning couture, what in the name of Vogue is a model doing tennis shoes and baggy cargo pants in the promo? Eidelstein promised GG would answer all these inquiries and more:

In other GG news, will Blake Lively (ex-Serena) return to the Upper East Side? Much in the vein of former co-star Penn Badgely (ex-Dan), who recently demurred on the subject, Lively told E! that she isn't currently involved in GG 2.0. She advised fans to ask the producers for more info.