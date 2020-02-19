PREVIEW: Lark Voorhies Talks Saved By the Bell Reboot Exclusion on Dr. Oz

Original Saved by the Bell classmate Lark Voorhies (ex-Jasmine, The Bold and the Beautiful; ex-Wendy, Days of Our Lives) sat down with Dr. Oz to chat about her mental health and upcoming projects.

In released clips, she said, per The Wrap:

I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the 'Saved by the Bell' reunion as well as other cast members events, yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision. With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.

Her mention of "this puzzling disorder" refers to her struggles with mental health. She shared on Instagram:

When asked if she'd like to return, Voorhies replied, per Yahoo!:

Well, yes. Family isn’t kept complete without its lead.

Lark went on to share some of the emotional and personal challenges she faces by speaking to Oz and her mother, Tricia, and hearing multiple voices. Thankfully, Lark and Tricia say that the actress is in a good place now with her treatment.

Watch clips from the interview below.