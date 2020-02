The Young and the Restless Star Sasha Calle Releases Cover of Lauryn Hill's 'Ex-Factor'

Steven Bergman Photography

Sasha Calle (Lola, The Young and the Restless) is singing her heart out. She released a live cover of Ms. Lauryn Hill (ex-Kira, As the World Turns)'s"Ex Factor," sharing on Instagram:

Buy or stream "Ex Factor" here.