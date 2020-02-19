WATCH: Sharon Osbourne Shows Off New Silver 'Do on The Talk

Mrs. O is now a silver lady! On the Feb. 18 episode of The Talk, Sharon Osbourne showed off her new platinum hairdo, a dramatic departure from her normally red locks.

She shared, per Today:

I was just so fed up of going and having it dyed and having it dyed, and I just was like, I can’t do this anymore. I’m like, why am I trying to do something or be something that I’m not? So, just be who you are.

When asked about husband Ozzy's response, she quipped, per TooFab:

He says, 'The Devil Wears Prada!'

Watch Sharon share her new look below.