Days of Our Lives' Eric Martsolf, Stacy Haiduk Talk Brady and Kristen's 'Crazy, Stupid Love'

Steven Bergman Photography

Eric Martsolf (Brady) and Stacy Haiduk (Kristen) make quite the dynamic duo on Days of Our Lives. Off screen, the pair discussed their electric chemistry and uniquely soapy history (her ongoing infatuation with his dad and rivalry with his stepmom, their presumed-dead baby, her raping his brother) with Soap Opera Digest.

Martsolf marveled at how, come what may, everything keeps coming up Bristen, showing him something about the resiliency of the characters' bond. He shared:

That’s what I’ve learned about love. It’s how you get through the hardships. Sure, you sit back and enjoy a sunset together and hold hands once in a while, but it’s more about having that support system. And Kristen and Brady, at the end of the day, would jump in front of a train for one another. They really do have this crazy, stupid love for one another. It’s not typical, but that’s the fun of them.

Haiduk added that fans have come around to the pairing over time :

I think people are softening. I mean, you still get some fans who go, 'Oh, my God! She’s such a bitch, but we’re liking her a little bit better.' She’s softening and, hopefully, she won’t go back to being mean. But that’s Kristen. Her heart isn’t pure as can be. I’m seeing fans becoming more open to the possibility of Brady and Kristen coming together, the more they get to see her tender side. All I can hope for is that they see she’s not all this angst and evil.

Her co-star chimed in:

I find the fan base to be delightfully mixed. When you’re a creator of daytime stories, what you shoot for is somewhere in the middle. You want two sides, because soap opera is rooted in conflict. Brady and Kristen give us that. You have folks who don’t want them together, and you have folks that are rooting for them. That’s the fun of daytime drama.

The latest issue of SID is on stands now.