Days of Our Lives Stars Bring Musical Talents to 'An Evening of Entertainment'

The weekend of Feb. 22 will see soap stars descend on Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for "An Evening of Entertainment." The two-day showcase courtesy of Star Struck Fan Events, will be held at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel, and features the musical talents of four soap actors, including three Days of Our Lives stars and one CBS fave.

Eric Martsolf (Brady) told Myrtle Beach Online:

It’s a full-blown musical extravaganza because every single person who is coming to this event is uniquely talented musically. That itself is worth the ticket price. I would encourage people to get to this one if they’re going to get to any this year.

Also appearing will be Wally Kurth (Justin, DAYS; Ned, General Hospital), Jacob Young (ex-Rick, The Bold and the Beautiful), and Kassie DePaiva (ex-Eve, DAYS). Different packages - including food, autographs, drinks, and more - are available for purchase.

The actors themselves are psyched. Kurth added: