General Hospital's Brad (Parry Shen) could really use his best buddy Britt right about now, but that's not likely to happen. Kelly Thiebaud is busy airing on the third season of ABC's Station 19, according to her Instagram feed.

The show is a spin-off of the popular ABC series, Grey's Anatomy. It highlights the trials and tribulations of the folks from the Seattle Fire Department. Thiebaud stars in the role of Eva Vasquez, who is described by the actress as a "firestarter."

Station 19 airs on Thursdays at 8 PM Eastern followed by Grey's Anatomy.

