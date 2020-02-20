Sheinelle Jones Takes Hiatus from Today Show to Undergo Vocal Cord Surgery

We're sending healing wishes to Today Show co-anchor Sheinelle Jones. She will be taking a six-week hiatus in order to have a polyp removed from her vocal cord.

Doctors first found the issue about four years ago, but apparently she discovered this problem specifically after a Today producer noticed she cleared her throat a lot during broadcast and recommended she see an ear, nose, and throat doctor.

Jones said:

If that producer didn't tell me, 'Sheinelle, you should probably go to an ENT,' I probably would've put up with it for a lot longer.

Jones has been working with a speech pathologist on exercises help her voice for years. She'll be taking her time away from Today's third hour to heal, inside and out. She added: