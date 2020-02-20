Shemar Moore Mourns the Loss of His Mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore

Shemar Moore returned to social media after "some weeks" offline to let fans know about the passing of his mother on February 8.

Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, 76, died of complications from multiple health problems. Moore said he kept the secret out of respect. He announced her death on Instagram in a series of video clips. He opened up about his grief and feelings, and shared some stories of his life with her. He wrote,

I miss her more than I ever thought possible and I don’t know how to do this life without her.

Moore is best known to soap fans as Malcolm Winters on The Young and the Restless, a role he played from 1994-2005, and in 2014 and 2019. He starred in Criminal Minds from 2005-2017. Currently, Moore can be seen on S.W.A.T. as Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson.

Watch his video tribute here: