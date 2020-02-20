The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Is It The End of the Road for Tessa and Mariah?

Cait Fairbanks, Camryn Grimes

Tessa/Mariah: The songbird (Cait Fairbanks) is still on the road touring with her ex, Tanner (Chase Coleman). Mariah (Camryn Grimes) misses her lady love and decides to call her to see how things are. Tanner nabs the phone and informs Mariah that Tessa's in the shower. Mariah starts to think all kinds of bad things as to what's going on between the two exes.

Later, Tessa video calls Mariah and the journalist in training spots Tanner shirtless in the background. She demands to know if Tessa's doing the deed with him! A stunned Tessa hangs up on Mariah. Are these two about to hit the skids? Look for Tessa to have a stunning discovery.

Jack/Traci: Are the Abbott siblings about to be on Tinder? The novelist (Beth Maitland) tries to nudge her big brother Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) to sign up on a dating app! Sounds like comedy is about to ensue, or drama . . . Meanwhile, look for a shocking guest to visit with Jack.

Billy/Amanda: The black sheep Abbott (Jason Thompson) and the mysterious maverick attorney (Mishael Morgan) try to figure out the close bond they have. What will Victoria (Amelia Heinle) think about this?

Reed: Victoria's eldest child (Tristan Lake Leabu) heads back to Genoa City.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) has a request for the Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow). Will Nick follow through?