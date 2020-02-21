WATCH: Ben Affleck Opens Up to Diane Sawyer About Sobriety Struggles on Good Morning America

On Good Morning America, Ben Affleck sat down with Diane Sawyer to discuss his battles with addiction and how that affects his three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The Oscar winner has publicly struggled with sobriety in recent months.

He recalled:

I was sober for a couple of years. And then I thought, 'You know, I wanna just drink like a normal person. And I wanna have wine at dinner.' I was able to for about eight years.

Eventually, that led to more and more consumption of alcohol, he said:

I started to drink every day. I mean, I'd come home from work and I'd start to drink. And then I'd just sit there and drink till I pass out on the couch.

He added about getting better for his children:

I really don't want my children to pay for my sins. Or to be afraid for me, which is one of the hard parts of being the child of an alcoholic. You think, 'What if my dad gets drunk? What if he does something stupid? What if he ends up on TMZ,' you know? And on my newsfeed and other kids see it?

