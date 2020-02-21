WATCH: Teen Dancing Sensation Jalaiah Harmon Goes 'Renegade' on Ellen

Jalaiah Harmon, Ellen DeGeneres TheEllenShow/YouTube

After 14-year-old Jalaiah Harmon created the "Renegade" dance, she brought her talent to billions on the Internet. Harmon's dance went viral, though few people credited her as the actual creator. Finally, people began to give Harmon her due; now daytime TV is following suit.

The talented teen took to The Ellen DeGeneres Show's stage with Stephen "tWitch" Boss to perform her routine. Then, the host chatted with Harmon. She also gave the dancer a jacket reading "the original Renegade dancer" with $5,000 in cash in the pockets!

Watch Harmon's fancy footwork below.