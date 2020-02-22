The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Katie's Flapping Gums Have Sally Prepared to Throw Hands

Heather Tom

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

At Flo’s (Katrina Bowden) urging, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) asks Sally (Courtney Hope) to move back in with him.

Sally continues to shake and struggle with her still unnamed illness.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) if Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) steers clear of Hope (Annika Noelle) and moves on with another, she'll let it go.

Wyatt doesn’t tell Sally that Flo knows she has an unnamed illness that will send her on to glory in one month.

Ridge continues to be blind to Thomas’ grand plans to marry Hope and destroy Brooke.

Katie goes to bat for Sally at Forrester Creations.

Vinny (Joe LoCicero) continues to tell Thomas that using Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) as a pawn is a low-down, dirty-dog move.

Sally confronts Katie about blabbing her business all over town.

Hope walks in on Thomas and Zoe (Kiara Barnes) as they turn the lights down and try to get romantic.

Whilst being a shoulder for Sally, Katie and Flo strengthen their family bonds.

Sally really doesn’t know what to think when she finds out that Ridge played around with her designs.

Bill (Don Diamont) says nice things to Flo.