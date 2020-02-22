Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Ben Is Captured and Faces the Long Walk

Robert Scott Wilson

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) has flashbacks of the Mother’s Day of death.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) heads back to the pokey and his impending execution.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) learns some juicy information when she does a little eavesdropping.

Victor (John Aniston) and Xander (Paul Telfer) LIE LIKE A RUG when Maggie asks about the Mother’s Day of death.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Valerie (Vanessa A. Williams) tag team Eli (Lamon Archey) about reuniting with Lani (Sal Stowers).

Roman (Josh Taylor) wonders what is going on with Hattie (Deidre Hall).

Gabi (Camila Banus) is a bone marrow match for baby Mickey.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) verbally backslaps Maggie when he hears her say she was a drunken mess and is responsible for Adrienne’s (Judi Evans) death.

Ben and Clyde (James Read) share their goodbyes.

Abe (James Reynolds) wants to know just what the hell has been going on with Lani over the past year.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) goes IN on Gabi.

Will (Chandler Massey) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) take their seats as Ben is strapped in to breathe his last breath.

Maggie turns herself in so Will can go free.

Eli and Lani get back together.

Gabi agrees to donate her bone marrow ONLY if Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) find a way to get her charges dropped.

Will has a BIG surprise for Sonny.

Rafe (Galen Gering) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) discover some of Evan’s (Brock Kelly) secrets and lies.

Rafe and Evan have words about his secrets and lies.

Stefano (Stephen Nichols) unleashes on Gabi, AND . . .

Stefano leaves a special surprise for his baby boy Chad (Billy Flynn), AND . . .

“Steve” pays Justin (Wally Kurth) a visit . . .

To sum, Stefano is busy this week.