General Hospital Spoilers: Port Charles Drowns in Hypocrisy as the Fallout From Wiley-Gate Continues

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Brad (Parry Shen) continues to cover for Julian (William deVry).

Felix (Marc Anthony Samuel) shows back up in Port Charles at an opportune moment.

Brad goes to the pokey for pretending Jonah was Wiley.

Trina (Sydney Mikayla) does her best to make Josslyn (Eden McCoy) jealous at the winter formal.

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) also goes to the pokey for beating the fool out of Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

Michael (Chad Duell) enjoys being a daddy.

Monica (Leslie Charleson) is overjoyed to discover that her brood has increased by one.

Laura (Genie Francis) is out of the hospital and has a long conversation with Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason Morgan: Corinthos Enforcer (Steve Burton).

Nelle gives Brad whiplash by claiming he stole Jonah from her when she was unconscious.

Amongst all of the drama in Port Chuck, Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst) and Franco (Roger Howarth) enjoy quiet, domestic bliss.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Julian, and Sam (Kelly Monaco) have a tense family meeting.

Jason uses his big strong shoulders to comfort folks.

Carly (Laura Wright) uses her strong vocal cords to issue warnings to folks.

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) works his hacking magic to help the Corinthos mob family.

Sam ignores the high crimes and misdemeanors all around her and verbally smacks down Julian.

Laura and Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) talk about Port Chuck’s growing mob community.

Lizzie Beth and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) share secrets.

Julian tries to keep Brad quiet by hiring him a high-priced lawyer.

Willow has some surprising words for Michael.

Josslyn discovers some eyebrow raising information.

Sasha (Sophia Mattsson) goes into self-preservation mode.

Alexis waxes poetic about loves gone by.