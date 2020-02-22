Ratings, Rants, and Raves: Viewers Return to The Bold and the Beautiful as Sally Trudges to the Upper Room

The ratings are in for the week of February 10-14 and there is much better news to report. (Source: Soap Opera Network). The preemptions have concluded and ALL soaps have bounced back in total viewers, rating, and all key demos. Whew, it sure feels good to report positive news. Let's get into it . . .

The Bold and the Beautiful is the big winner this week as it rebounded by gaining 242,000 viewers for the week (3.128 million/2.37), but continued to be down a not so great 313,000 viewers year to year. The CBS daytime drama returned to #2 in all key demos as Wyatt (Darin Brooks) told Flo (Katrina Bowden) about Sally's (Courtney Hope) nameless, seemingly fatal illness, and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) continued to use Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) as a pawn in his manipulation of Hope (Annika Noelle).

The Young and the Restless bounced back by gaining 127,000 viewers for the week (3.612 million/2.71), but continued to be down a small stroke-inducing 632,000 viewers year to year. In key demos, Y&R was #1 in all categories as Billy (Jason Thompson) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) screamed on a ledge, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) eavesdropped and recorded Chance (Donny Boaz) and Adam (Mark Grossman) in Las Vegas.

Days of Our Lives gained 90,000 viewers for the week (1.863 million/1.36), but continued to be down a disappointing 360,000 viewers year to year. The lone NBC daytime drama remained #4 in all key demos as Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) unmasked Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso), and Gabi (Camila Banus) and Eli's (Lamon Archey) wedding got underway.

General Hospital gained 29,000 viewers for the week (2.098 million/1.60), but continued to lag behind 247,000 viewers year to year. In key demos, GH ranked #3 in all categories as Carly (Laura Wright) tried her best to uncover the truth about Brando (Johnny Wactor), and Ava (Maura West) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) put their labor-inducing, baby snatching history behind them to become each other's confidants.

That's it for the number this week! What do you think? Do these positive increases for the week reflect the stories you saw on your screen? We want to know what you think! Sound off in the comments!