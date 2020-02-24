ABC Exec Weighs in on Rumored All My Children and One Life to Live Reboots

Soaps in Depth is asking the tough questions. In a recent chat with Karen Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, the publication asked whether there was any truth to rumors of rebooting All My Children and One Life to Live on the network or Disney+.

At the ABC's winter press tour, Burke had noted there “might be some conversation" about reboots. And what about now? She said:

There have been more discussions, but I can’t tell you more than that.

We do know that icon Susan Lucci (ex-Erica) would be on board for AMC redux, so let's make it happen!

On another note, Burke is praising General Hospital. She told SiD: