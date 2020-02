Days of Our Lives Promo: Maggie's Memories May Land Her In the Slammer

Suzanne Rogers

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) puts some puzzle pieces together on Days of Our Lives. She realizes she's the one who killed Adrienne on Salem's Mother's Day of Death.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) isn't here for her excuses and sandblasts her ass. Her come to Jesus moment sets up a WilSon reunion.

Watch the new DAYS promos below: