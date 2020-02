Thaao Penghlis and Leann Hunley Set to Return to Days of Our Lives in March

Thaao Penglis (Tony DiMera) and Leann Hunley (Anna Fredericks Brady DiMera) are returning to Days of Our Lives once again. After appearing in Salem briefly in January and February 2020, the DiMeras will check back in this March.

Penglis posted on Twitter:

Penglis shared the same image and caption on Instagram, and co-star Deidre Hall (Marlena Evans Black) commented: "Can't wait!!!"