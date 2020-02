WATCH: Kelly Clarkson and Wilson Phillips Deliver Kellyoke Rendition of 'Hold On'

Just call them Clarkson Wilson Phillips? Kelly Clarkson delivered a "Kellyoke" version of a fan-favorite tune on Feb. 24.

The talk show host began to sing Wilson Phillips' "Hold On," but the crowd was in for a surprise. She was joined onstage by Wilson Phillips themselves, who helped Clarkson finish out the song.

Watch the segment below.