WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg and Nathan Fillion Express Gratitude to Soaps

The Rookie's Nathan Fillion stopped by The View and took a trip down memory lane regarding his break into acting. Fillion reminisced about how much time he spent in the studios the long-running talk show is filmed in, due to his time on One Live to Live. Fillion discussed how he had a mini reunion with some of the crew members that were at The View, how much of a great time he had at the cancelled sudser and how warm and kind they were during his tenure.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg discussed how great it was to see Fillion's acting trajectory t and asked him what things he got from daytime. Fillion stated,

Everything I do everyday, I learned from that show. I will never speak poorly of daytime

Goldberg then chimed in and said,

I miss the soaps, I really do.

Joy Behar piped up and tried to soothe her co-host and pal by saying other networks had soaps on them (not the point I think Whoop was making. girl) and Fillion remarked,

I don't know where an actor can go to work with people who've been in the business 25, 35, 40 years... I just said, 'I have no idea what I'm doing' and then they say, 'No problem here's what you do.' And then just take care of me. They were really good people

Nobody does it like daytime, indeed, Nathan.... Watch the clip below.