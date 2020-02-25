DC #955: Tributes and Shivs

DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Zoe says yes to Thomas' proposal on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Gabi faces off against Salem on Days of Our Lives. The NBC soap pays tribute to Bill Hayes and his character Doug Williams.

Brad's secret is out on General Hospital. Taggart is Trina's dad.

Victoria is shivved at Victor's tribute on The Young and the Restless.

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

