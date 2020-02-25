General Hospital's Sydney Mikayla Talks Working Opposite 'Soap Opera Icon' Maura West

Steven Bergman Photography

Trina Robinson is one of the most compelling teens in Port Charles, and that's in large part to her portrayer, Sydney Mikayla. The talented young actress has learned the ropes from General Hospital co-star and frequent scene partner Maura West (Ava Jerome), who plays Trina's boss at the Jerome Gallery.

Robinson told Soaps in Depth:

I’m learning a lot from the other teen actors and from the veterans on the show, too. Some of my favorite scenes have been with Maura West (Ava). She is a soap opera icon! It’s an honor to share the screen with her.

She added:

She’s so nice and makes me feel very comfortable when we do our scenes together. So I’m looking forward to seeing how Trina and Ava’s friendship will blossom.

Mikayla just celebrated her one-year GH anniversary.

On screen, Trina's romance with Cameron Webber (William Lipton) is heating up; with Trina working at the Jerome Gallery and her dad, Lieutenant Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews) squaring off against Ava Jerome's ex and arch-rival Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), the sky's the limit for Trina!