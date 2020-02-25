Jeopardy! to Release Cindy Stowell Collection on Netflix

Jeopardy! is commemorating the life and memory of late champion Cindy Stowell by releasing her episodes on Netflix, per TVInsider. Coming to the streaming service on Feb. 28, the Cindy Stowell Collection will feature games in which Stowell courageously competed while battling stage 4 colon cancer.

Stowell died in 2016, just a week before her episodes hit the small screen. But before her passing, she'd arranged to donate her winnings - $100,000 in total - to the Cancer Research Institute.

Other episodes available on Feb. 28 to stream will be a handful honoring host Alex Trebek and Seth Wilson's 2018 winning streak. Get a glimpse of Stowell's success below.