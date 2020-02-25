WATCH: Dr. Phil Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Dr. Phil McGraw is shining bright on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The talk show host received the honor on Feb. 22, celebrating with friends and family at the ceremony. During the induction, stars like Tyler Perry lauded McGraw's accomplishments.

In a retrospective with Variety, McGraw himself noted how Oprah Winfrey paved the way for his success. He said:

I often say I’m the first graduate from Oprah University, and that’s a pretty great place to learn how to do television.

Even after taping more than 3,000 episodes of The Dr. Phil Show, which he is scheduled to host through at least 2023, McGraw places emphasis on continuing to help people. He added:

We want to move mental health, mental illness, to the forefront of the narrative in America and make it OK to talk about. We want to take the stigma away from mental illness.

Watch his full acceptance speech below.