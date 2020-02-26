Jacob Young Urges ABC to Bring Back All My Children

Jacob Young

Jacob Young (ex-Rick, The Bold and the Beautiful; ex-J.R., All My Children; ex-Lucky, All My Children) is eager to get back to Pine Valley. ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke recently confirmed that discussions to revive AMC and One Life to Live have taken place, Young responded to the story on Twitter and expressed his desire to return to the role of J.R. Chandler.

Would you be here for a Young-centric reboot, with J.R. at the helm of the Chandler clan?