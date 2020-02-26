Passions Alum Brook Kerr Heads to General Hospital

Harmony is coming to Port Charles! Entertainment Weekly exclusively reported that Brook Kerr (ex-Whitney, Passions) is joining General Hospital as a new doctor. She begins airing on March 5.

On Passions, Kerr starred as Whitney Russell, who fell in love with her possible brother Chad (Donn Swaby/Charles Divine), proved an amazing best friend to scheming Theresa Lopez-Fitzgerald (Lindsay Hartley), and sizzled on-screen opposite roguish heir Fox Crane (Justin Hartley).

We don't know whom Kerr will be portraying on GH, but perhaps she's the wife of newly-returned Lt. Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews) and mom to Trina Robinson (Sydney Mikayla)? Or maybe she's a recast of Maya Ward or Simone Ravelle Hardy, both fellow MDs...

Watch a classic Kerr Passions clip below.