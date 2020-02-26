The Young and the Restless Alum Lyndsy Fonseca Headlines Turner & Hooch Reboot

Lyndsy Fonseca (ex-Colleen, The Young and the Restless) is one busy woman. In addition to an upcoming, season-long arc on 9-1-1: Lone Star, she is slated to star in the Turner & Hooch reboot, per Deadline. Along with Cara Patterson, Fonseca will appear as one of two female leads, opposite Josh Peck, on the Disney+ reboot.

Fonseca will portray Laura, sister of Peck's U.S. Marshall Scott Turner. Laura is a single mom and dog lover who brings Scott the canine Hooch. When she uncovers that their dad's death might have been deliberately orchestrated, she'll put everything on the line to uncover the truth.