Nadia Bjorlin Returns to Days of Our Lives

Nadia Bjorlin

Soaps.com is reporting that Nadia Bjorlin is returning to her role as Chloe Lane on Days of Our Lives.

Chloe left Salem last August, but was most recently seen in the Last Blast Reunion series on the DOOL app. While there, she was reunited with Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson), Belle (Martha Madison), Shawn (Brandon Beemer), Kevin (Chadwick Hopson), Mimi (Teressa Liane) and Susan (Lindsay Hollister).

Bjorlin's return airdate is unknown at this time. Are you excited about Chloe's homecoming? Sound off in the comments below!