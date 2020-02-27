Soap Stars' New Lifetime Thriller, A Killer in My Home, Gets Premiere Date

The Lifetime thriller A Killer in My Home, starring Bree Williamson (ex-Jessica, One Life to Live; ex-Claudette, General Hospital) and Mishael Morgan (Amanda, The Young and the Restless), has received a premiere date. The movie will debut on Friday, Feb. 28, at 8 PM EST.

Originally called A Family's Nightmare, the flick features Williamson as widow Allison. Surprised when her late husband's secret family shows up on her doorstep, Allison must deal with these new additions, who are much more than they seem.

Watch the trailer below.