Days Of Our Lives Fave Lamon Archey to Guest Star on All American Season Finale

Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives heartthrob Lamon Archey (Eli Grant) is about to pull double duty. Archey will guest star on The CW's All American.

Soaps.com is reporting Archey will play D'Angelo Carter in the upcoming season two final. set to air March 9. Archey will star alongside soap grad Taye Diggs (ex-Adrian "Sugar" Hill, Guiding Light).

All American airs Mondays at 9 PM EST on The CW.