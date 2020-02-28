Paul Telfer Steven Bergman Photography

Paul Telfer (Xander, Days of Our Lives) took to Twitter today to announce that a film he co-wrote, produced and starred in has been bought by Lionsgate for distribution. The movie has an April 1 release date.

MMA Junkie is reporting that the film is a "dark, edge-of-the-seat triller" that tells the story of two brothers who own a cannabis farm while the laws around sales and distribution are still a bit fuzzy. The film will be available on UHD, Redbox, and OnDemand.

Check out MMA Junkie's exclusive trailer below.