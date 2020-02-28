Passions Alum Gerardo Celasco Joins New Quibi Series Swimming With Sharks

Gerardo Celasco (AKA Adrian Bellani) is headed to Quibi. The actor, who played Miguel Lopez-Fitzgerald on Passions for a year, is set to star in the new drama Swimming with Sharks, per Deadline.

He shared on Instagram:

Celasco will play the husband of Joyce Holt (Diane Kruger), a studio bigwig. An artist, he finds himself constantly in the shadow of more successful wife, causing a lot of tension in their marriage. He's perhaps best known as Xavier Castillo, brother of Laurel Castillo (Karla Souza), on How to Get Away with Murder.