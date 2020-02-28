Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates 27th Anniversary of Starting Work at All My Children

Steven Bergman Photography

Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, All My Children) hasn't forgotten her soap roots. Amidst network discussions that AMC and One Life to Live might be rebooted and former Pine Valley residents encouraging AMC's return, Gellar flashed back to her first day on the job: Feb. 24, 1993.

She shared a pic of her in front of ABC Studios on Instagram:

Will and Grace executive producer Gary Janetti chimed in, adding in the comments:

Kendall really gave Erica a run for her money. 90s AMC was heaven.

If AMC returns, what would you think of Gellar coming back as Kendall? Sound off in the comments!