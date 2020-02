Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Vanessa Williams (Dr. Valerie Grant) makes a killer cameo in the trailer for Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta's new horror film, Candyman. A "spiritual sequel" to the 1992 original of the same name, Candyman features a key character from the original: Anne-Marie McCoy, played by Williams.

Williams shared on Twitter:



Watch the trailer below.