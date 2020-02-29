The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: The Forresters Get Whiplash as Thomas Whisks Zoe Down the Aisle

Matthew Atkinson

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gets wise to Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) games.

Bridget (Ashley Jones) returns home to see her folks.

Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) is upset about his daddy's upcoming nuptials and needs comforting from his MOMMY MOMMY MOMMY!

Steffy confronts Thomas, who denies using Zoe (Kiara Barnes) to get Hope (Annika Noelle).

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) really wants Zoe to think twice about Thomas.

Vinny (Joe LoCicero) wrestles with loyalty to Thomas and relating to Douglas.

Shauna (Denise Richards) gets really nervous that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will re-enter Brooke's (Katherine Kelly Lang) bedroom collection.

Thomas and Zoe waste no time getting to the altar.

Steffy and Liam (Scott Clifton) team up to get the goods on Thomas.

Hope turns to Liam for advice about Douglas.

Liam decides to do a little filming.

Liam is very busy this week.

Thomas' world blows up!