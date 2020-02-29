Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Evan Pulls Out His Piece and Points It Right at Sonny

Brock Kelly

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Will (Chandler Massey) work together to save Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) from the needle.

Dr. Rolf (William Utay) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) have a very disturbing conversation about Stefano (Stephen Nichols) and Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Hattie (Deidre Hall) and Roman (Josh Taylor) have a plan.

Evan (Brock Kelly) admits he's David's father.

Justin (Wally Kurth) and John (Drake Hogestyn) team up . . . and it does NOT go well.

Ben's memories of his romance with Ciara flash before his eyes as his lethal injections begin.

Xander (Paul Telfer) runs into the doctor Victor (John Aniston) paid off to pull off the baby switch . . . and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) witnesses the exchange.

Evan's got a gun pointed directly at Sonny (Freddie Smith).

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) takes a long walk down Old Decatur Road to turn herself in.

Nicole needs answers from Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Chad (Billy Flynn) gets the orders from Stefano to send Kate (Lauren Koslow) to the upper room.

Marlena and Justin have a sit down with Stefano.

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) continue to get nekkid on the regular.

Roman goes IN on Kate.

Ciara storms the execution observatory with Evan and a gun.

Jennifer Rose (Melissa Reeves) gets all kinds of physical with Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso).

Dr. Rolf checks in on an unconscious John.

Gabi (Camila Banus) heads to the hospital and is confronted by a very angry Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

Justin gets a very distressing phone call.

Ben's heart stops.