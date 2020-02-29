General Hospital Spoilers: Chase and Michael Put Their Heads and Insane Chemistry Together to Help Willow

Josh Swickard

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Laura (Genie Francis) heads to Pentonville to get up in Cyrus' (Jeff Kober) grill.

Bullet-riddled bodies flood General Hospital.



Jason (Steve Burton) takes on Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Peter (Wes Ramsey) tells Maxie (Kirsten Storms) everything . . . sort of, well, not really, but he does tell her some stuff.

Willow is (Katelyn MacMullen) having a REALLY hard time dealing with her baby's death.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is all kinds of nervous.

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Michael (Chad Duell) try to solve Willow's problems.

Ava (Maura West) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) have a visit.

Finn (Micheal Easton) and Violet (Jophielle Love) have daddy/daughter time.

Michael and Ned (Wally Kurth) remember they are related and lean on each other.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) is MAD MAD MAD.

Maxie remains supportive of Peter as he scrambles to find anybody to take the fall for his misdeeds.

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) celebrates his return to Port Chuck by trying to break Liesl (Kathleen Gati).

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) uses her law degree.

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Liesl have WORDS.

Alexis and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) come face to face.